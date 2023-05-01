UN sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan war fallout

More than 500 people have been killed and tens of thousands of people have fled since battles erupted on 15 April.

“The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan. We are extremely concerned by the immediate as well as long-term impact on all people in Sudan, and the broader region,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Guterres, said in a statement.

He said the UN chief was “immediately” sending Martin Griffiths, his emergency relief coordinator, to the area “in light of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Sudan”.

The latest widely breached ceasefire was scheduled to formally expire at midnight (2200 GMT), before the rival forces announced an extension of 72 hours, which the Sudanese army said came due to “US and Saudi mediation”.

Witnesses on Sunday evening reported continued clashes as well as fighter jets soaring above various parts of the capital and its twin city Omdurman, across the Nile River.

The civil aviation authority announced Sudan’s airspace would remain closed until 13 May, with the exception of aid and evacuation flights.

“There has been very heavy fighting and loud gunfire,” a southern Khartoum resident told AFP earlier in the day.