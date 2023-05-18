Thousands displaced, 85 people killed in central Nigeria clashes

More than 3,000 people have been displaced in central Nigeria after 85 people were killed in clashes between herders and farmers, officials said Thursday.

The violence erupted on Monday, with an initial death toll of 30, in several villages of Plateau State, an area which has struggled with ethnic and religious tensions for years.

The crisis is just one of the many security challenges facing President-elect Bola Tinubu, who takes the helm of Africa's most populous nation later this month.

It was unclear what triggered this week's attacks in Mangu district but tit-for-tat killings between herders and farmers often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.

"Eighty-five bodies (were) recovered," the chairman of the local government council deputy minister Daniel told AFP.

Joseph Gwankat, a community leader from the local Mwaghavul Development Association, gave the same toll.

A search and rescue team "discovered 85 dead bodies," he told AFP.