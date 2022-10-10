76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident

Almost everyone on board a boat died when it capsized in a flood-swollen river in Nigeria's Anambra state, president Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday.

An estimated 85 people were taking the overloaded boat on Friday when flooding of the Niger River caused it to tip over.

"The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency services confirming a death toll of 76," Buhari's office quoted him as saying.

He directed the emergency services to provide relief to the victims.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone's safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident," he added.