No breakthrough yet in Saudi-hosted Sudan talks: Saudi diplomat

Ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia between Sudan’s warring generals have yielded “no major progress” so far, a Saudi diplomat told AFP on Monday, dampening hopes for a quick end to the fighting.

Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), sent representatives to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on Saturday for meetings that Washington and Riyadh described as “pre-negotiation talks”.

The Sudanese army has said they will address how a truce “can be correctly implemented to serve the humanitarian side”.

Beyond that, Sudanese and Saudi officials have provided scant information about what the talks will cover or how long they will last.

“No major progress is achieved so far,” the Saudi diplomat said on Monday.

“A permanent ceasefire isn’t on the table. Every side believes it is capable of winning the battle.”