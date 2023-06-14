 ‘No woman feels safe’: sexual violence rampant in Sudan war

Zeinab was fleeing war-torn Sudan’s capital to seek safety when she found herself pinned to the ground, a rifle to her chest, as a paramilitary fighter raped her.

“I was sure we were about to die,” she told AFP, recounting how she, her younger sister and two other women, one with an infant daughter, were all sexually violated.

Dozens of women have reported similar attacks—in their homes, by the roadside and in commandeered hotels—since the war erupted in mid-April between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

A month into the war, the women were fleeing Khartoum when their minibus was stopped at an RSF checkpoint, said Zeinab.

Terrified, they were marched into a warehouse where a man “in civilian clothes who seemed to be their commander” ordered Zeinab to the ground, she said.

“I was pinned down by one man while the other raped me,” she told AFP. “When he was done, they switched.

“They wanted to keep my sister with them. I begged them on my hands and knees to let her go.”

The women were eventually allowed to leave and escaped to Madani, 200 kilometres (120 miles) away, where they reported the attack to police and went to a hospital.

When Zeinab later recounted their ordeal, she had found refuge in another country.

“We’re not the first people this has happened to, or the last,” she said.