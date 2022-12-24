Zambia abolishes death penalty

Human rights activist Brebner Changala said the decision was a "huge milestone in the removal of colonial laws that do not fit in the democratic dispensation of the country".
The executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue Caroline Katotobwe said Zambians would now speak freely.
"As stakeholders we are elated that this repressive law is finally done away with. Thus, allowing citizens to freely express their views without fear of prosecution as was the case in the past," she said.
Zambia gained independence from British rule in 1964. The southern African nation is home to 18 million people.