Son of Kadhafi freed from Libyan jail: ministry

Another source, who works at the prosecutor’s office, confirmed to AFP that Kadhafi had been freed.

“The chief prosecutor asked, several months ago, for the execution of the decision relating to Saadi Kadhafi as soon as all the required conditions had been satisfied,” said the source.

Kadhafi was free to stay or leave, the source added.

Saadi, 47, was known for his playboy lifestyle during his father’s dictatorship.

He fled to Niger following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising, but was extradited to Libya in 2014.

A former professional footballer in Italy, Saadi had been held in a Tripoli prison, accused of crimes committed against protesters and of the 2005 killing of Libyan football coach Bashir al-Rayani.

In April 2018, the court of appeal acquitted him of Rayani’s murder.

Since the 2011 uprising, Libya has sunk into chaos, with an array of rulers and militias vying for power.

A 2020 ceasefire ended the factional fighting and paved the way for peace talks and the formation of a transitional government this March, ahead of elections set for December.

But preparations are marred by disputes over when to hold elections, what elections to hold and on what constitutional grounds.