Sudan civil servants go hungry as war claims livelihoods

Sudanese public school teacher Imad Mohammed had worked for 32 years when war broke out almost three months ago, tearing his country apart and his finances to shreds.

“We only eat one meal a day now,” he told AFP about his family of five.

“And we don’t know how long this will go on,” said the teacher from Al-Jazirah state, which has been spared the brutal fighting but has still suffered dire shortages.

Like other civil servants, Mohammed has gone without a salary since the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces took up arms against each other.

When the first blasts shook Khartoum on 15 April, banks there shuttered their doors, and branches nationwide have since struggled to provide services because they are cut off from headquarters in the capital.