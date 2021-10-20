Sudan’s key Red Sea ports coveted by regional powers

AFP

From Washington to Moscow, Tehran to Ankara, Sudan’s strategic Red Sea ports, blockaded for a month by protesters, have long been eyed by global powers far beyond Africa’s borders.

Blessed with natural resources such as gold and rich in maritime biodiversity, the picturesque region of white sands and mangroves stretches some 714 kilometres (444 miles) -- from Sudan’s borders with Egypt in the north to Eritrea in the south.

“Sudan’s Red Sea ports are a trade hub for neighbouring landlocked countries like Chad, Ethiopia and central Africa,” Ahmed Mahgoub, head of Port Sudan’s southern terminal, told AFP.

But traffic through Sudan’s main maritime nerve centre Port Sudan has been paralysed since anti-government protests broke out in mid-September amid disenchantment with the region’s political and economic marginalisation.