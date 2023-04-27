Families in Sudan divided by rival military factions

As Sudan fell apart this month in pitched battles between warring military factions, Mohamed Jally's family in the vast desert region of Darfur was itself torn in two, with a brother fighting on each side.

Although the brothers are not presently fighting in the same place, Jally fears the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group will eventually pitch them against each other.

"It definitely feels really bad having one of my brothers fighting with the army and the other with the RSF, both on the frontlines," said Jally, a banker.