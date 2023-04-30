Sudan civil war would be ‘nightmare’ for world: Former PM

They have agreed to multiple truces but none has effectively taken hold as the number of dead civilians continues to rise and chaos and lawlessness grip Khartoum.

Many people in this city of five million inhabitants have been trapped in their homes without food, water, and electricity.

“God forbid if Sudan is to reach a point of civil war proper... Syria, Yemen, Libya will be a small play,” Hamdok said in a conversation with Sudan-born telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim at an event in Nairobi.

“I think it would be a nightmare for the world,” he said, adding that it would have many ramifications.

The current conflict was a “senseless war” between two armies, he added.