Flooding kills more than 120 in Congo capital

More than 120 people were killed Tuesday as the worst floods in years battered DR Congo's capital Kinshasa following an all-night downpour, authorities said in a provisional assessment.

Major roads in the centre of Kinshasa, a city of some 15 million people, were submerged for hours, and a key supply route was cut off.

The death toll -- which was first estimated in the late afternoon to be at least 55 -- jumped to more than 120 by nightfall.