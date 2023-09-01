Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 74

A fire that ripped through a five-storey building taken over for illegal housing has killed 74 people including 12 children in central Johannesburg, South African authorities said Thursday.

Another 61 people were injured and received hospital treatment in what was one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.

Bodies were discovered piled up at a security gate that was closed, preventing people from escaping the blaze, an official said.

Thembalethu Mpahlaza, the head of forensics services in Johannesburg's Gauteng province, said a total of 74 bodies were recovered, 24 female, 40 male and 10 "burnt beyond recognition".

"We are having 12 children involved also in this tragedy," he said at a press conference.

City authorities said the municipality-owned, listed building in an economically depressed, crime-ridden area had been turned into illegal housing after being abandoned.