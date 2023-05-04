Inside a Kenyan starvation cult and its tragic end in a forest of death

The death toll stands at 109 so far, with 101 found in mass graves and eight people found alive who later died. Authorities warn the toll could rise further, with more than 400 people missing in the surrounding area.

The tragedy has taken on a political dimension, with Kenyan President William Ruto saying the government will form a judicial commission of inquiry to establish why Mackenzie's alleged activities had not been detected earlier.

The plight of followers began to emerge in mid-March, weeks before the mass graves were found, when a local man told police that his brother and his wife had starved their children to death in the forest on Mackenzie's orders, according to court records.

Officers went to the forest, and found two of the couple's sons buried in shallow graves, the documents show. They rescued a third son, who was weak and emaciated.

Mackenzie was arrested and police asked a Malindi court to detain him pending murder investigations, but a magistrate freed him on 10,000 shillings ($73) bail, according to the court records, which document the bail hearing and preceding events.

After he was freed, Mackenzie returned to the forest and brought forward his predicted world's end date - which had previously fallen in August - to April 15, according to relatives

Stephen Mwiti, who fears his wife and six children died in the mass starvation after joining the cult two years ago, said another former member of the group had related to him the moment that Mackenzie returned to the forest camp.

"The moment he got back, he called a meeting, said the world was ending and therefore we the chosen ones needed to go ahead before the world ends and problems come," said Mwiti, citing the account of the former cult member who he said had been cast out for drinking water when he was supposed to be fasting to death.

"As your leader Mackenzie, I will be the last one. I will close the door, you chosen ones will proceed before me and we will all meet with Christ," Mwiti added. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the account.

On April 13, police acting on a tip-off returned to the forest and found 15 emaciated people lying in the forest, according to police who said four of them were so weak they died before reaching hospital.

The following day, Mackenzie was arrested again and police began combing through the forest more systematically. On April 21, they began exhuming mass graves.