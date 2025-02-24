Most USAID workers to be fired or placed on leave

Most employees at USAID will be placed on leave or fired by midnight on Sunday, the aid agency said, as President Donald Trump’s administration plows ahead in slashing government spending.

Around 1,600 workers based in the United States will be laid off in a “reduction-in-force” effort, according to a notice on the US Agency for International Development’s website.

All other staff directly hired by USAID will be placed on administrative leave globally, except those responsible for “mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs.”

The move is a step forward in Trump’s effort to dismantle USAID, which has more than 10,000 employees and operates an array of humanitarian and development programs around the world.