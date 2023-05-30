Lula hosts South American leaders’ summit in Brazil

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is hosting his fellow South American leaders Tuesday for a “retreat” aimed at strengthening ties in a region where left-wing governments are newly back in style.

Eleven of the continent’s 12 heads of state are due to attend the summit in Brasilia—the first of its kind in nearly a decade—with only Peruvian President Dina Boluarte expected to miss it.

Veteran leftist Lula kicked things off Monday by meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, hailing the “historic” restoration of a relationship that was severed under his predecessor, far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.