Venezuelans search for survivors after quakes kill at least 235

Desperate Venezuelans raced Thursday to find and rescue loved ones trapped alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes that killed at least 235 people.

Buildings cracked, crumbled, and tilted precariously after the quakes, which the United States Geological Survey measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, hit northern Venezuela within less than a minute of each other on Wednesday night.

Powerful aftershocks could still be felt Thursday, and Health Minister Carlos Alvarado reported the death toll had risen to at least 235, with around 4,300 people injured.

Rescue efforts moved slowly, with bodies still visible under debris hours after the quakes, while time ran out for some of those who were trapped and injured.

In a city in the worst-hit state of La Guaira, north of Caracas, residents listened helplessly as a young girl cried out for help for hours.

"We need people..., military personnel, to come and help so we can get her out," said resident Dani Rizo, 48.