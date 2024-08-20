Kamala Harris urges Democrats to fight in surprise DNC appearance

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the party's national convention on Monday night, drawing cheers from the crowd as she vowed to defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in the November election.

"Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear and let us always remember, when we fight we win!" Harris, the U.S. vice president, said in brief remarks that drew roars from the crowd.

She had been expected to appear later with President Joe Biden, the keynote speaker on Monday, the first night of a four-day event in Chicago.

Harris paid tribute to Biden. "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation," Harris said. "We are forever grateful."

The audience held up placards reading "USA" and “We vote, we win” as Harris entered, and banged together noisemakers.

Biden's address will cap a dramatic handover to his No. 2 after he was pressured to quit the race last month by party leaders worried the 81-year-old incumbent was too old to win or serve another four years.