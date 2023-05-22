Brazil’s Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday condemned the racist abuse of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior after his fellow Brazilian was targeted during a Spanish league match at Valencia.

Speaking at a news conference at the close of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Lula said he wanted to send a message of “solidarity” to the 22-year-old forward.

“He was attacked. He was called a ‘monkey,’” Lula said.

“It’s not possible, in the middle of the 21st century, to have such strong racial prejudice in so many football stadiums.