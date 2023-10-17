US releases asylum seekers on the streets

The arrivals farther from the border show how communities in different parts of the United States can find themselves directly involved in the immigration crisis. Local leaders are clamoring for more federal funds to help absorb the migrants, while the political debate over immigration is certain to intensify ahead of presidential and congressional elections in November 2024.

"We don't know when this is going to stop. It could go on indefinitely," said Ryan Keim, Oceanside's deputy mayor. "California has an overwhelming amount of the homeless crisis. Now we're dealing with the burden of the migrant crisis. Do we displace our homeless? I'm not displacing our homeless. The federal government needs to address this."

US Representative Mike Levin, a Democrat whose district includes Oceanside, said in an email to constituents the street releases were "deeply concerning" and that he was fighting for more funding to "provide critical relief for our district." He did not respond to an interview request from Reuters.