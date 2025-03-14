US judges order Trump administration to reinstate fired workers

Trump and Musk, architect of the administration's Department of Government Efficiency, are pursuing an aggressive campaign to shrink the federal workforce, made up of about 2.3 million workers when Trump took office in January.

The first round of mass firings focused on probationary workers, who have limited grounds to challenge their terminations. At least 24,000 have been terminated since Trump returned to office, according to the Democratic-led states, who filed their lawsuit challenging the firings last week.

Probationary workers typically have less than one year of service in their current roles, though some are longtime federal employees. They have fewer job protections than other government workers but in general can only be fired for performance issues.

The states in their lawsuit say that by firing workers en masse, federal agencies engaged in mass layoffs that are supposed to be guided by a series of regulations. The agencies did not follow those procedures, though, such as giving state and local governments 60 days' notice in advance of mass layoffs, the states say.

The states say the terminations have left them with an abrupt influx in unemployment claims and higher demand for social services.

The Trump administration says that federal agencies can terminate probationary workers for virtually any reason. OPM said in February the probationary period "is a continuation of the job application process, not an entitlement for permanent employment."