US Midterm Elections: A ‘regime change’ in the US without bloodshed

President Donald Trump kept pounding away at Iran with the aim of toppling its government. Thousands of civilians were killed in the bombings. Around 10,000 important installations were destroyed. He even threatened to use a deadly weapon he described as the “mother of all bombs”. Yet, eight months later, Iran’s government remains firmly in power.

Last Tuesday, however, American voters brought about a kind of “regime change” in their own country without dropping a single bomb or firing a single bullet. They did not remove Trump from the presidency, but they took away his party’s control of both chambers of Congress, putting a check on his absolute power.

Trump himself had told his supporters to assume that his name was on the ballot, even though it was not. The voters seem to have taken him at his word, delivering a verdict against Trump and Trumpism. In the words of many, this was not merely a blue or Democratic wave; it was a veritable tsunami.