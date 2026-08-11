Trump administration has revoked more than 175,000 visas

The US State Department said on Monday it has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals under President Donald Trump's administration, as it continues a sweeping immigration crackdown that has stripped travel and immigration privileges from tens of thousands more people.

The department said in a statement the revocations targeted foreigners who "violated the terms of their visas, committed crimes, called for violence against US citizens, defrauded Americans, abused our immigration system, or endangered national security."