Students may have to pay $100,000 to work in US after graduation
International students may have to pay a USD 100,000 fee if they wish to work in the United States after graduating from a US university. The Trump administration is considering such a proposal, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
USD 100,000 fee under consideration for OPT
According to the report, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is considering imposing the fee on work authorisation issued under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme.
OPT allows international students to gain work experience in the United States after completing a degree at a US university. Under the programme, foreign graduates may work in positions related to their field of study. The work authorisation generally remains valid for one to three years.
Nearly 419,000 foreign nationals worked under OPT in 2024
The latest available data show that around 419,000 foreign nationals were working in the United States under the OPT programme in 2024.
If the proposed fee comes into effect, it could place a significant financial burden on future international students. Those who intend to build their careers in the United States after completing their studies could face particular difficulties.
Debate over the H-1B visa
The Trump administration had previously sought to impose a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas. However, a US court struck down the proposal. Technology companies that recruit large numbers of graduates from US universities also opposed the proposed fee.
Proposal yet to be finalised
The proposal to impose a USD 100,000 fee on the OPT programme has not yet been finalised. A DHS spokesperson said, "No policy should be regarded as final until an official announcement is made."
The spokesperson added, "The DHS regularly considers measures that could help safeguard the United States' legal immigration system."
USD 100,000 bond also for green card applicants?
The administration is considering new financial requirements not only for international students and H-1B visa holders but also for green card applicants.
Officials at the US Department of State are considering requiring applicants applying for Green Cards from outside the United States to provide a USD 100,000 bond.
Under the proposal, the authorities would refund the bond after the applicant moves to the United States and subsequently obtains US citizenship.
If the USD 100,000 fee is introduced, it could also influence decisions to pursue higher education in the United States. The measure could represent a major change for international students who hope to work in the country after completing their studies.