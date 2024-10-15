Harris slams Trump over military threat to ‘enemy from within’

Kamala Harris tore into “unhinged” Donald Trump Monday over his threat to set the US military on political opponents as the presidential rivals held dueling events in battleground Pennsylvania, with the high-octane election tightening in the home stretch.

Early voting is underway in most of America, with polling suggesting an agonizingly tight race nationally and a margin-of-error tussle in Pennsylvania and the other hotly-contested swing states likely to determine the outcome.

With the high-octane election tightening in the home stretch, Harris has been making a campaign issue of the Republican ex-president’s increasingly authoritarian rhetoric that has prompted accusations that he is co-opting the language of fascism.

At a rally in Erie, the most evenly-divided of Pennsylvania’s counties, the Democratic vice president played a video montage of Trump calling for the jailing of political opponents and repeatedly referring to “the enemy from within.”