White House on guard against Islamic State resurgence in Syria

The White House said Saturday that US priorities in Syria now are to ensure the country’s conflict does not encourage a resurgence of the Islamic State militant group or lead to a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Spillover “is a concern,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, with particular worry about the so-called Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

In previous phases of Syria’s long-running civil war, “at its worst, we saw the explosion of ISIS onto the scene,” he said at a conference in Simi Valley, California run by the Reagan National Defense Forum.