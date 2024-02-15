One dead, children among 21 injured in US Super Bowl parade shooting

One person was killed and multiple children were among 21 injured after a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday triggered panic among huge crowds of fans.

Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, which takes patients up to the age of 17, said it was treating 12 people -- 11 of them children, nine for gunshot wounds -- after the shooting, which unfolded just moments after Chiefs players had addressed a vast crowd of cheering supporters gathered nearby.

Police said three people had been taken into custody after the incident, but the motive and circumstances behind the shooting were still under investigation.

Kansas City fire department chief Ross Grundyson told a press conference that many of the victims had sustained "life-threatening injuries."

"We had eight what we considered immediately life-threatening patients, we had seven with life-threatening injuries, and had six that had minor injuries," Grundyson said.

After shots rang out, shocked fans scrambled to flee to safety as police worked to clear Union Station in a tragic end to what had been a joyous morning of celebration to salute the NFL champions.