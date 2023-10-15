Second US aircraft carrier to back Israel as Biden stresses civilian protection

The US on Saturday deployed a second aircraft carrier "to deter hostile actions against Israel" while President Joe Biden pushed for the protection of civilians amid the American ally's siege and bombardment of Gaza.

The presence of the USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships in the eastern Mediterranean signals Washington's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The Eisenhower joins the USS Ford carrier strike group which arrived earlier in the week "as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack," Austin said.

The powerful show of support came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.