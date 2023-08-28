White Florida shooter who killed three Black victims bought guns legally 

The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Waters has said the shooting was racially motivated. Authorities say the shooter left behind several manifestos for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people.

"There was no criminal record, nothing," Waters said, adding the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with his brother. "There were no red flags."

However, the sheriff said Palmeter in 2017 was briefly held under a state law called the Baker Act, which states a person can be "taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination" during a mental health crisis.

Reuters could not immediately reach members of the gunman's family for comment.