Americans vote in midterms set to upend Trump presidency

Americans deliver their verdict on Donald Trump's tumultuous second presidency Tuesday in midterm elections that threaten to shatter his grip on Washington, with Democrats poised to seize the House and challenge for control of the Senate.

Republicans losing the House would give Democrats the power to stall Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration. A Senate defeat would also threaten his ability to appoint Supreme Court justices and senior officials.

The election amounts to a nationwide judgment on Trump, with the mood turning sharply against Republicans amid anger over soaring living costs and the war against Iran.

All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake, along with governorships in 36 states. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four seats in the Senate to wrest both chambers from Republican hands.