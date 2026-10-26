Brazil's Lula defies odds to clinch poll victory against Bolsonaro

Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pulled off a dramatic comeback on Sunday as he clinched election victory against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who trounced him in the first round.

With Lula's victory, Brazil staved off a conservative wave that has seen numerous countries -- such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru -- all shift right, backed by US President Donald Trump.

The leftist icon, who turns 81 on Tuesday, defied all projections to win an unprecedented fourth term.

According to official results, he won 51.7 per cent of the votes to 48.2 per cent for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who had entered election day confident with his lead in the polls.