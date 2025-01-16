Biden warns of Trump ‘oligarchy’ in dark farewell speech

US President Joe Biden urged Americans Wednesday to stand guard against a “dangerous” oligarchy forming under Donald Trump as he delivered a dark farewell address before stepping down next week.

In a primetime speech from the Oval Office at the end of his single term in office, he warned of an ultra-wealthy “tech industrial complex” that he said could gain unchecked power over the American people.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms,” the 82-year-old Democrat said.