McCarthy elected US House speaker in 15th bid, but at a cost

"You have changes in how we're going to spend and allocate money that are going to be historic," said Representative Scott Perry, the chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

"We don't want clean debt ceilings to just go through and just keep paying the bill without some counteracting effort to control spending when the Democrats control the White House and control the Senate."

In a sharp contrast to this week's battles among House Republicans, Biden and McConnell appeared together in Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight investments in infrastructure.

Democrats worried that the concessions McCarthy agreed to could lead to sharp cuts to popular social programs.

"This is bad," said Democratic Representative Lori Trahan. "Kevin McCarthy sold out Medicare and Social Security recipients to pick up speaker votes from right-wing Republicans."

McCarthy's belated victory came on the two-year anniversary of a 6 January, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, when a violent mob stormed Congress in an attempt to overturn then-President Donald Trump's election loss.

This week's 13 failed votes marked the highest number of ballots for the speakership since 1859, in the turbulent years before the Civil war.

McCarthy's last bid for speaker, in 2015, crumbled in the face of right-wing opposition. The two previous Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, left the job after conflict with right-wing colleagues.

Wielding the speaker's gavel will give McCarthy the authority to block Biden's legislative agenda, force votes for Republican priorities on the economy, energy and immigration and move forward with investigations of Biden, his administration and his family.