Trump signs emergency order to protect US-held revenue from Venezuela oil

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order protecting US-held money derived from sales of Venezuelan oil, after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro, the White House said.

In an order signed Friday, Trump -- who has made clear that tapping Venezuela's vast oil reserves was a key goal in the US ouster of Maduro -- is acting "to advance US foreign policy objectives," the White House said in a fact sheet accompanying the order.

The action follows a meeting Friday in Washington where Trump pressed top oil executives to invest in Venezuela, and was met with a cautious reception -- with the chief executive of ExxonMobil describing the country as "uninvestable" without sweeping reforms.