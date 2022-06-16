50 years ago, the Watergate scandal breaks

On 17 June, 1972, Watergate erupted, one of the most spectacular political scandals in US history which led two years later to the resignation of president Richard Nixon.

Here is a timeline of how the events unfolded.

Five ‘burglars’

On the night of 16 to 17 June, 1972, five men are arrested at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate hotel and office complex in Washington.

The so-called “plumbers,” clad in surgical gloves, are armed with photographic and recording equipment.

The next day The Washington Post slaps on its front page the break-in which took place at the height of the reelection campaign of Republican president Richard Nixon.