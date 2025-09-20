Trump admin hits Harvard with new restrictions on funds

The Trump administration imposed fresh restrictions Friday on Harvard's access to federal funds, opening a new front in its unprecedented crackdown on the prestigious US university.

The Department of Education announced in a statement that it has placed Harvard under "heightened cash monitoring (HCM) status" saying there were "growing concerns regarding the university's financial position."

It cited the administration's own accusations of civil rights violations at the university as creating uncertainty over future funding, as well as Harvard's move to issue bonds and layoff employees.