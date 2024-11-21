Trump ally seeks to block trans lawmaker from women’s restrooms

Democrats and LGBTQ rights advocates expressed outrage Tuesday after a Republican lawmaker introduced a measure that would ban the first openly transgender person elected to the US Congress from using women’s restrooms in the building.

The text targets Sarah McBride, who won one of Delaware’s seats in the House of Representatives earlier this month and will take her place in Congress come January.

On Monday, Republican Representative Nancy Mace, a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, introduced the resolution banning transgender women from using female restrooms.