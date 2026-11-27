US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had asked Vladimir Putin to "pull back all military aggression" against Europe, in a fresh shift in tone towards the Russian leader he called his friend just last week.

Trump said he had made the request to Putin when they met in China last week, adding that he thought it would help lead to a deal to end Moscow's grinding war in Ukraine.

Trump's comments come a day after he hosted NATO chief Mark Rutte in Florida, after which the two leaders issued a joint statement calling on Russia not to expand the Ukraine war.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe," Trump said on his Truth Social network.