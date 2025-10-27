'Definitive solution' on Brazil-US trade within days: Lula

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday said a trade deal with the United States could happen within days, possibly easing punitive tariffs after months of animosity.

Lula met President Donald Trump at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Sunday, after urging the US leader earlier this month to lift punitive 50 per cent trade tariffs.

"I'm convinced that in a few days we'll have a definitive solution.... so that life can continue well and happily," Lula told reporters in Malaysia on Monday.

The two leaders of the Americas' largest economies stand on polar opposite sides on issues such as multilateralism, international trade and the fight against climate change.

Trump has instituted a 50 per cent tariff on many Brazilian products.

He has also imposed sanctions on several top officials, including a Supreme Court judge, to punish Brazil for what he termed a "witch hunt" against former president and ally Jair Bolsonaro.