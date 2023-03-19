At least 14 killed as strong quake jolts Ecuador and Peru

At least 14 people were killed, several were wounded and buildings were damaged in a powerful earthquake that shook Peru and Ecuador Saturday, authorities said.

Destroyed buildings, crushed vehicles and debris could be seen in cities such as Machala and Cuenca in Ecuador, as rescue officials rushed to lend aid and panicked residents ran into the streets.

The quake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) put at a magnitude of 6.8 and a depth of nearly 41 miles (66 kilometres), struck at 12:12 local time (1712 GMT).

Its epicentre was in the Ecuadoran municipality of Balao, near the border with Peru, authorities said.