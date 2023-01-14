Biden classified docs: disaster or just distraction?

Disaster or mere distraction? The mess over President Joe Biden's stray classified documents could turn out to be nothing, but at minimum promises a speed bump in his smooth path to a reelection campaign.

"It will hurt. The only question is how much," American University politics professor Allan Lichtman said.

Biden hasn't yet confirmed he's running for another four years in 2024, but is expected to make his plans clear within weeks.

News Friday that he'll be delivering the annual State of the Union speech on 7 February -- a chance to lay out his agenda before a massive TV audience and the full Congress -- adds to momentum for an announcement.

So the documents scandal -- or even debate over whether it really is a scandal -- is unwelcome.