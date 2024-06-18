Biden seeks to relax visa rules in wake of crackdown on illegal border crossers

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a new potential citizenship path for immigrants married to US nationals, balancing a recent crackdown on illegal border crossers in an attempt to thread a tricky pre-election political needle.

The Biden administration has been struggling to address immigration, a divisive issue for many Americans ahead of November's presidential election.

The Democrat is seeking to be tougher on illegal migrants while contrasting himself with Donald Trump, whose attempt to win back the White House is heavily centered on portraying the country as being under assault by what he calls a migrant "invasion."

Biden's action was immediately condemned by Republicans, but hailed by immigration reform activists.

The new rules will streamline the process for those who already qualify for permanent residence, by removing a requirement they leave the country as part of the application process.