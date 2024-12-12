Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

Time Magazine on Thursday named US President-elect Donald Trump its "person of the year," marking the second time he has won the accolade in acknowledgement of the mogul's stunning political comeback.

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 5 November election, adorns the magazine's title cover sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.

"For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year."