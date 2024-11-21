Bangladesh keen to work closely with Trump administration: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus Wednesday invited top Republican Party leaders to visit Bangladesh to witness the Interim Government’s efforts to restore democracy in the country.
He made the call when senior officials of the International Republican Institute (IRI) called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.
IRI, the think tank tied with the Republican Party, promotes democracy worldwide. Led by Steve Cima, the institute’s regional chief, the IRI officials have been meeting with politicians, student groups, and civil society officials during their ongoing visit.
Cima said the IRI’s priority is to support the Interim Government’s reform initiatives, especially now that there have been widespread calls to fix the country’s key institutions.
“Under the Awami League, the real concern was over the true trajectory of the country,” Cima said.
“It is in the US’ interests to see reforms succeed here,” he said.
Professor Yunus said his government would hold elections after carrying out vital reforms. He further said the train for the election had already left the first station, and a new election commission would prepare the ground for the general election.
He stated that Bangladesh would like to work closely with the newly elected US President Donald Trump administration.
The interim government chief said he would invite top Republican Senators and Congresspersons to visit Bangladesh to witness the unprecedented changes ushered in by the student-led mass uprising.
IRI official Geoffrey Macdonald, IRI country chief Joshua Rosemblum and senior secretary of the Bangladesh government Lamiya Morshed were also present during the meeting.