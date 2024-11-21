Bangladesh keen to work closely with Trump administration: Chief Adviser

IRI, the think tank tied with the Republican Party, promotes democracy worldwide. Led by Steve Cima, the institute’s regional chief, the IRI officials have been meeting with politicians, student groups, and civil society officials during their ongoing visit.

Cima said the IRI’s priority is to support the Interim Government’s reform initiatives, especially now that there have been widespread calls to fix the country’s key institutions.

“Under the Awami League, the real concern was over the true trajectory of the country,” Cima said.

“It is in the US’ interests to see reforms succeed here,” he said.