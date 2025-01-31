Trump serious about buying Greenland, says Rubio

"President Trump's put out there what he intends to do, which is to purchase it," Rubio told SiriusXM Radio.

"This is not about acquiring land for the purpose of acquiring land. This is in our national interest and it needs to be solved," Rubio said.

Referring to NATO guarantees to Denmark, Rubio said: "We have a defense agreement with them to protect Greenland if it becomes under assault."

"If we're already on the hook for having to do that, then we might as well have more control over what happens there," he said.