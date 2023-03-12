US govt rules out SVB bailout, wants to avoid 'contagion': Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the government wanted to avoid financial "contagion" from the implosion of the Silicon Valley Bank but ruled out a bailout of the institution.

US regulators on Friday took control of SVB -- a key lender to US startups since the 1980s -- after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.

Investors punished the banking sector in total on Thursday after SVB's disclosure the day before, but by Friday, shares in some larger banks posted gains.