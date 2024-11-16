Trump names Karoline Leavitt, 27, as White House press secretary: statement

Leavitt will become one of the youngest people to take the key position, acting as the face of the White House and fielding questions from the media.

She acted as national press secretary for Trump during his campaign, giving birth in July to her first child ahead of the election, she told a Fox News podcast posted online on Friday.

After working as an assistant press secretary for Trump during his first term in office, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the House of Representatives from her home state of New Hampshire in 2022.