US strikes Venezuela, Maduro declares state of emergency

The US has carried out strikes inside Venezuela, a US official said, as explosions rocked the capital Caracas following months of threats by President Donald Trump against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan government said attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, prompting Maduro to declare a state of emergency and mobilize defense forces.

Blasts, aircraft and black smoke could be seen across Caracas from about 2 a.m. (0600 GMT) for roughly 90 minutes, according to Reuters witnesses and images circulating on social media.