Major Baltimore bridge collapses after ship collision

A major bridge in the US city of Baltimore almost entirely collapsed Tuesday after being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and up to 20 people plunging into the harbor below.

Dramatic footage showed a 300-meter vessel hitting a footing of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, sending the steel-built structure crashing into the Patapsco River.

Lights from what appear to be vehicles can be seen on the road surface as the bridge warps and crashes in sections, with the third tranche cantilevering upwards before it, too, tumbles into the water.

Several small explosions can also be seen during the rapid collapse.

"Unfortunately, we understand that there were up to 20 individuals who may be in the Patapsco River right now as well as multiple vehicles," Kevin Cartwright of the Baltimore Fire Department told CNN.

"So we have... a mass-casualty multi agency incident underway.

"We understand that there could have potentially been a vehicle, a tractor trailer or a vehicle as large as a tractor trailer on the bridge at the time that it collapsed."