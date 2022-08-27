Trump papers included material on intelligence: U.S. Justice Dept

“There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises,” the agent added.

Other defense-related records Trump had returned contained references to topics including “clandestine human sources” who help U.S. intelligence-gathering, the affidavit showed, as well as details on how the nation conducts foreign surveillance and information it collected using a law that established the U.S. domestic surveillance program.

The 32-page affidavit, a sworn statement outlining evidence that gave the Justice Department probable cause to ask a judge to approve a search warrant, was heavily redacted at the department’s request. Most pages had at least some portions blacked out. Some completely blacked out. An additional six pages of documents were released with it.

The department had sought to keep the affidavit secret. But after media organizations sued to make it public U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant based on the affidavit, on Thursday ordered the release of a redacted version.

Late on Friday, Trump filed a “supplemental” motion asking the court to block the government from reviewing the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago until a third party known as a “special master” can be appointed to oversee the review.

Trump had filed a similar motion on Monday, but U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon asked for more information about the request.

Trump’s lawyers said their motion should be granted because the redacted affidavit “provides almost no information that would allow (Trump) to understand why the raid took place, or what was taken from his home. The few lines that are unredacted raise more questions than answers.”